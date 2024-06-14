The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Brooke Hide Hope's Crush on Finn from Steffy?

Friday's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful airing on June 14 is packed with intrigue and tension as Brooke Logan faces a dilemma over Hope's feelings for Finn, Katie Logan questions Bill Spencer's decisions, and Hope Logan gets lost in her fantasies about Finn.

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Highlights

Katie Logan (Heather Tom) visits Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) again, only to find herself interacting with Poppy Nozawa (Romy Park). Poppy cozies up to Bill, prompting Katie to comment on their newfound family dynamic following Luna Nozawa’s (Lisa Yamada) paternity results. Although Poppy and Bill act like fate brought them together, Katie remains skeptical. She questions Bill about his past with Poppy and doubts whether Poppy should be moving in and taking over.

Meanwhile, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) clashes with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) over Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). Steffy finds it odd that Hope is spending so much time with John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) and pushes Brooke for answers. Brooke, aware of Hope's crush on Finn, defends Hope's actions, suggesting their friendship is natural and should be seen as a positive aspect of their blended family. Despite her internal concerns, Brooke downplays any potential issues and argues that Finn is capable of making his own decisions.

At the cabin, Hope fantasizes about Finn after seeing him in his caring doctor role with Beth Spencer (Jordyn Lynn Ariza). In her daydream, Hope imagines confessing her feelings to Finn and sharing a passionate moment. However, she quickly snaps back to reality, though her attraction to Finn continues to cloud her thoughts.

As The Bold and the Beautiful dives into these complex storylines, viewers are left to wonder if Brooke can successfully hide Hope's feelings from Steffy, how Katie will handle her skepticism about Poppy, and whether Hope's fantasies about Finn will lead to chaos. Tune in to see how these dramatic events unfold and consequences lie ahead for the characters.

