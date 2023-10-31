The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Brooke uncover Eric's secret and Carter's fashion results?

In the upcoming episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, scheduled for Tuesday, October 31, Brooke Logan remains perplexed by Eric Forrester's mysterious behavior. After witnessing Eric's concerning coughing fit, Brooke's curiosity grows, and she decides to question her sisters, Katie and Donna, about what might be ailing Eric.

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers Highlights

Although Katie and Donna remain tight-lipped, Brooke is relentless in her pursuit of the truth. It won't be long before she corners RJ Forrester and persuades him to reveal the real story. RJ will finally divulge that Eric is seriously ill, his life hanging in the balance due to the upcoming fashion show. With Dr. Colin Colby's grim prognosis of only a few months left, Brooke is devastated, not only for her friend Eric but also for Ridge Forrester, who is about to lose his father.

As Brooke consoles RJ over the impending loss of his granddad, she resolves to tell Ridge the heartbreaking truth about Eric's condition. Meanwhile, Eric and Donna are growing impatient for Carter Walton to reveal the results of the fashion faceoff. Carter finally admits that the dress votes have been counted, but he keeps Eric and Donna in suspense a bit longer regarding the winning designer.

The emotional results announcement is scheduled for later in the week, and it's Eric's last chance to savor a sense of triumph in his life. Despite trying to ignore Dr. Colby's warnings, Eric's deteriorating health is undeniable, and he faces a grim fate without a miraculous intervention.

On a brighter note, Charlie Webber and Esther Valentine share a kiss as Esther's trip with Lauren Fenmore Baldwin comes to an end. Esther secures her dream gown and a passionate farewell kiss before she departs.

