The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Carter Reject Ridge to Take Over Forrester Creations?
The Bold and the Beautiful, December 10, 2024: The spoilers reveal tension as Carter stands firm and Ridge lashes out.
Tuesday’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful will see Carter Walton taking a decisive stand against Ridge Forrester’s demands. As Ridge’s fury spills over to Hope Logan, alliances are tested and betrayals deepen. Meanwhile, Bill Spencer manipulates Luna Nozawa during a tense jailhouse visit, setting the stage for more drama.
Carter Walton firmly rejects Ridge Forrester’s last-ditch attempt to stop his takeover of Forrester Creations. Ridge, enraged by Carter’s betrayal, blames Hope Logan for influencing Carter’s decisions. He directs his anger at her, but both Carter and Brooke Logan step in to defend Hope.
Brooke acknowledges Hope’s role in recent events but takes issue with Ridge’s harsh treatment of her daughter. She urges Ridge to reassess his perspective, though his anger remains unrelenting. Ridge’s outburst threatens to drive a deeper wedge between the Forrester family and their allies.
Meanwhile, Luna Nozawa continues her efforts to bond with Bill Spencer during her prison visit. Bill appears to entertain Luna’s perspective, acknowledging their shared traits, but it’s clear he has ulterior motives. While Luna hopes for Bill’s support with her appeal, he may have plans to ensure she remains behind bars.
With Carter’s takeover shaking the foundations of Forrester Creations and Bill’s manipulative games in motion, Tuesday’s The Bold and the Beautiful promises intense confrontations and unexpected twists. Will Ridge find a way to reclaim control, or will Carter’s ambition prevail? Tune in to see how the drama unfolds.
