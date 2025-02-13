The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Carter Succumb to Daphne’s Temptation?

In Thursday's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Carter Walton finds himself caught between desire and loyalty as Daphne Rose turns up the heat. Meanwhile, Brooke Logan stumbles upon a secret conversation that could change everything.

Daphne isn’t holding back when it comes to Carter—she’s eager to blur the lines between business and pleasure. While Carter is clearly drawn to her charm, he’s also committed to Hope Logan. As Daphne continues her advances, Carter struggles to resist, knowing that one wrong move could cost him everything.

Just when things couldn’t get more complicated, Brooke walks in on Daphne whispering sweet nothings in Carter’s ear. Sensing trouble, Brooke later eavesdrops on a conversation between Steffy Forrester and Daphne. Though she doesn’t catch every word, it’s enough for Brooke to suspect that Steffy and Daphne are scheming.

While Carter wrestles with temptation, his relationship with Hope hits another roadblock. His guilt over the LLC takeover leads him to suggest apologizing to Steffy and Ridge Forrester—a move that doesn’t sit well with Hope. Their disagreement quickly escalates, adding even more tension to an already fragile situation.

With Brooke armed with new information and Carter caught between love and desire, the drama is only heating up. Will Carter give in to Daphne’s advances, or will he stay true to Hope? Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful to see how it all unfolds.