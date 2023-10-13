The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Deacon's secret romance with Sheila test Brooke and Ridge?

Friday's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, airing on 13 October 2023, is all about Brooke Logan's quest for answers. Her daughter, Hope, has dropped a bombshell: Deacon Sharpe and Sheila Carter are romantically involved. Brooke is determined to uncover the truth.

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers Highlights

Deacon's romance with Sheila isn't news to Ridge Forrester, who already knew about it during Bill Spencer's scheme. Both Bill and Ridge had opted to keep silent, mainly because Deacon had helped them ensure Sheila's arrest. However, now Ridge is having second thoughts about their silence.

Despite Deacon's assurance that he had no further contact with Sheila after her release, Ridge remains suspicious. Brooke, in the meantime, is puzzled by Ridge's lack of shock at Hope's revelation. Ridge decides to come clean to Brooke, admitting he hid Deacon and Sheila's romantic connection. He also shares his reasons for keeping this information under wraps. While Brooke is unhappy about the secrecy, she begins to understand the gravity of the situation.

With Deacon ready to make his relationship with Sheila public and risk his bond with Hope, Brooke and Ridge feel compelled to confront Deacon. Deacon faces intense scrutiny for his affection for Sheila, but he remains steadfast, claiming she has changed her ways.

In the face of Brooke and Ridge's doubt, Deacon insists that Sheila is no longer a threat. The situation escalates as Deacon defends Sheila's transformation, while Brooke and Ridge consider the danger Sheila posed to Steffy Forrester and Finn in the alley.

Deacon is determined to stand by Sheila, despite the backlash, all for the sake of his genuine affection for her. The upcoming episode promises more tension and confrontations as the Deacon-Sheila romance continues to divide opinions in the world of The Bold and the Beautiful.

