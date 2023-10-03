The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Donna's slipup raise suspicion?

In the world of The Bold and the Beautiful, Tuesday's episode, airing on 3 October, promises a mix of emotions and intrigue as Donna inadvertently lets something slip in front of Katie. Meanwhile, Eric's health woes continue to trouble him, and RJ grapples with the decision to keep a secret.

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers Highlights

Eric Forrester is once again dealing with frustration over his tremors and his inability to sketch the designs he desires. In a moment of anger, he takes it out on Luna Nozawa, leaving her feeling terrible and perplexed about her role in triggering his reaction.

RJ Forrester, however, steps in to assure Luna that she's not to blame for Eric's outburst. This conversation prompts RJ to open up to Luna about Eric's deteriorating condition and the profound impact it's had on his ability to create. RJ feels obligated to respect Eric's wishes about keeping this a secret, but he admits to Luna that he's tempted to tell Ridge Forrester, especially as Eric's condition appears more serious than initially believed.

Luna, though acknowledging it's not her place to interfere, suggests that RJ might be better off sharing the whole truth with Ridge and seeking his support.

In the same episode, Donna Logan finds herself in an uncomfortable position after making a revealing comment in a conversation with her sister Katie Logan. Donna hints that Eric should pursue his own collection rather than collaborating with Ridge. She goes so far as to claim that Eric's life depends on this collection, leaving Katie bewildered by her dramatic tone.

Katie becomes suspicious of Donna's behavior and questions her about it. Realizing her mistake, Donna backtracks and attempts to explain away her slipup.

Later on, Donna and Eric prepare for a meeting with Dr. Colin Colby, who is expected to deliver some troubling news by midweek. The upcoming B&B episode promises to reveal the severity of Eric's condition, which extends beyond arthritis, and the challenges he must face in the days ahead.

