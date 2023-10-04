The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Dr. Colby deliver distressing news to Eric?

On Wednesday, October 4, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Dr. Colin Colby, portrayed by Justin Davis, will play a pivotal role in the unfolding drama. Having recently made a house call to the Forrester mansion, he is about to share critical information that will leave Eric Forrester, played by John McCook, and Donna Logan, portrayed by Jennifer Gareis, in a state of distress.

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers Highlights

Dr. Colby's visit was prompted by Eric's deteriorating health, and both Eric and Donna are eager to hear the results of the latest tests. Unfortunately, the news isn't positive, and Dr. Colby will deliver crushing updates that shatter their hopes. Donna, initially trying to maintain a positive outlook, will succumb to tears in the face of this grim prognosis. She'll confide in Eric, expressing her growing fear about the gravity of the situation.

It becomes evident that Eric's ailment is more severe than he has let on, with his previous excuses like arthritis and carpal tunnel syndrome no longer sufficient to explain his condition. Dr. Colby may offer insights into the diagnosis, though further tests might be necessary to confirm the exact nature of Eric's health issue.

ALSO READ: The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Hope stand her ground against Taylor's accusations?

In a surprising twist, Eric will keep a secret from Donna later in the week, possibly indicating even more distressing news on the horizon. His motive may be to shield Donna from further anguish for as long as possible. Alternatively, Eric could plan a romantic surprise for Donna to help distract her from their troubles. Regardless, Donna's deep concern for Eric's well-being and the fear of losing him forever will weigh heavily on her.

Meanwhile, Luna Nozawa, portrayed by Lisa Yamada, will choose to confide in RJ, who had previously trusted her with the truth about Eric's deteriorating health. Luna, known for her secretive nature, will reveal a part of her past, forging a stronger connection with RJ.

ALSO READ: The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will douglas influence Thomas and Hope's relationship?

Additionally, fans can expect a special guest appearance by Taylor Hale, who will play the role of MacKenzie the model. MacKenzie, the winner of Big Brother Season 24 and America's Favorite Houseguest, will showcase Ridge Forrester's new designs before engaging in a conversation with Carter Walton about Eric and the mounting concerns surrounding his secrets. Ridge will continue to pursue his plans for the fashion challenge but will also seek answers regarding Eric's mysterious situation, hoping to find common ground eventually.

ALSO READ: The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Luna spell trouble for Eric and RJ's line?