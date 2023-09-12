The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Eric and Ridge's feud tear the Forrester family apart?

In Tuesday's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, airing on September 12, the drama at the Forrester mansion takes center stage. Eric Forrester remains resolute in his decision to forge ahead with his final fashion line, regardless of Ridge's objections. Brooke receives the daunting task of delivering Eric's message to Ridge, setting the stage for a bitter feud.

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers Highlights

Eric's determination to proceed with his fashion line is unwavering. He openly declares that he will not back down, sending a clear message to Ridge that a fierce battle is on the horizon. Ridge, however, is not one to back down either. He asserts his authority as the head of Forrester Creations and vows to protect the company's future, even if it means sidelining Eric.

As the conflict between Eric and Ridge escalates, Brooke can only watch in growing concern. She is powerless to stop the impending showdown between the two powerful figures.

Meanwhile, Katie Logan surprises Carter Walton with her understanding of Ridge's perspective. Carter, loyal to Eric, argues that Forrester Creations owes its success to Eric's legacy. Katie acknowledges this but emphasizes the importance of evolving and looking toward the future.

Their differing viewpoints lead to a disagreement, highlighting the impact of Eric and Ridge's feud on those around them. Donna Logan hints at a new intern named Luna, who is set to make her debut in the coming week. The anticipation builds as the show prepares for Luna's introduction.

In the meantime, fans can look forward to the return of models Petra and Sloane, who will showcase stunning gowns and add to the fashion allure of The Bold and the Beautiful. As tensions mount and divisions deepen within the Forrester family, stay tuned for updates on the fallout from Eric and Ridge's bitter conflict.

