The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Eric deliver a dire warning to Ridge?

In the next episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, airing on Monday, September 11, Brooke Logan steps in to try and help ease the growing tension between Eric Forrester and his son Ridge. The main point of contention is the legacy line and Eric's plans for the future of Forrester Creations.

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers Highlights

Brooke gets involved because she's moved by RJ Forrester's concern for his grandfather Eric. However, her efforts to defend Ridge's perspective might make things worse. Eric has a different vision for the company's future, and he wants to share a message with Ridge through Brooke. It's not a friendly message; it's more of a warning, suggesting that Ridge should think twice before challenging Eric's plans.

Ridge initially brushed off Eric's intentions, but as the conflict escalates, he becomes more concerned. There's a lot at stake, including Ridge's role as CEO, and he must carefully consider his next steps.

Eric's message may include details about his arthritis struggles, which could complicate things further. He might also express his determination to proceed with his plans, with or without Ridge's support, even if it means removing Ridge from the CEO position.

Carter Walton, a friend of the Forrester family, will also offer his perspective to Ridge. Carter finds himself in a tricky situation, torn between his loyalty to Eric and his desire to support Ridge. Ultimately, Carter defends Eric's contributions to Forrester Creations.

The family drama continues to escalate as differing opinions clash, leading to more corporate turmoil. Stay tuned for updates on how this conflict unfolds.

