The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Finn cut ties with Sheila?

On Thursday's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, scheduled for September 21, young Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) takes matters into his own hands. He orchestrates a heartwarming surprise, planning a romantic dinner for his parents, Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). The motivation behind his thoughtful gesture is to see his mother, Hope, smile once more. Douglas firmly believes that if given the chance, his dad can make it happen.

In the previous episode, Thomas had a candid conversation with Douglas, expressing his concern about pressuring Hope into anything. Understanding his father's point of view, Douglas is determined to alleviate his mother's sadness over the situation with Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). He envisions a happy family reunited if Hope would only give his father another opportunity.

Douglas's plan to set the mood for a romantic dinner unfolds. He's convinced that spending more quality time together might reignite the spark between his parents. While Thomas wholeheartedly embraces his son's efforts and feels the love, Hope may not be as receptive. She has been clear in her communication with Thomas about not being ready for a committed relationship at this juncture.

Meanwhile, on another front, John 'Finn' Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) reaches a crucial crossroads. He confronts the intense decision of cutting ties with Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown), his biological mother. In a heartfelt moment, he firmly tells Sheila that he wants no further contact with her.

Needless to say, this decision leaves Sheila deeply distraught. Determined to change Finn's mind, she believes they can establish a meaningful relationship, especially now that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is no longer a factor in his life. However, Finn might have a different agenda. He could reveal his intent to mend his marriage, a prospect that would not sit well with Sheila, potentially leading her to devise a plan to remove Steffy from the equation.

Lastly, in a surprising twist, someone inadvertently eavesdrops on a conversation between Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) and Eric Forrester (John McCook). They discuss Eric's hand tremors, with Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) likely overhearing the discussion when she unexpectedly appears at the Forrester mansion.

