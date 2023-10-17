The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Finn demand the truth from Li about Luna's story?

In the upcoming episode of The Bold and the Beautiful airing on Tuesday, October 17, the tension escalates as Luna Nozawa grows closer to RJ Forrester, and Finn Finnegan becomes increasingly suspicious of Li's actions. Eric Forrester's health takes a turn for the worse, leading to a shocking discovery by Donna Logan.

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers Highlights

Luna's appreciation for RJ's support in standing up to Li Finnegan at Forrester Creations is evident, but RJ reminds her that she's also been a significant source of help for him. RJ's concern for his grandfather's health leads to the revelation of Eric Forrester's deteriorating condition, possibly involving coughing up blood. Donna Logan may inadvertently stumble upon evidence of Eric's severe health problems, putting further pressure on him to open up to Ridge Forrester and their family.

Meanwhile, Finn Finnegan presses Li in his hospital office, seeking an explanation for her determined efforts to remove Luna from Forrester Creations and distance her from Los Angeles. Finn's memories of Luna from their past raise suspicions about Li's vague reasons for keeping Luna and Poppy at bay.

As the episode unfolds, it becomes clear that Li is harboring a significant family secret, which will ultimately come to light. Finn's relentless pursuit of the truth may uncover the shocking revelation that Jack Finnegan could be Luna's biological father due to an affair with Poppy. Li will soon find herself unable to withstand the mounting pressure and will be forced to confess.

