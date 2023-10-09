The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Finn push Deacon to break up with Sheila?

In the upcoming episode of The Bold and the Beautiful airing on Monday, October 9, tensions rise as John "Finn" Finnegan grapples with the unexpected romance between Deacon Sharpe and Sheila Carter. Meanwhile, Hope Logan confides in her mother, Brooke Logan, about her recent conversation with Finn, leading to unexpected advice.

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers Highlights

John "Finn" Finnegan will confront Deacon Sharpe at Il Giardino, where Sheila Carter also joins them. The situation intensifies as Deacon tries to convince Finn of Sheila's capacity for change, but Finn remains skeptical. Finn will make a surprising demand, urging Deacon to end his relationship with Sheila. Deacon, however, stands by his love for Sheila and suggests that Finn could come to love her too if he opens his heart. Despite Finn's efforts, Deacon remains committed to Sheila, leading Finn to storm out in frustration.

Meanwhile, Hope Logan confides in her mother, Brooke Logan, about her conversation with Finn. Brooke is pleased to hear that Finn shares her concerns about Hope's relationship with Thomas Forrester. Brooke agrees with Finn's assessment that Hope deserves better and encourages her daughter to listen to him. Although Hope understands the appeal of Thomas's devotion, Brooke insists that it should not be confused with true love. While Finn believes the right person is still out there for Hope, Brooke remains hopeful that Hope might find her way back to Liam Spencer eventually.

Later, Hope encounters Finn again and notices his unusual mood. Finn cryptically suggests that she pay a visit to Deacon. Perplexed, Hope wonders what's going on but receives no updates from Finn regarding Deacon's romance with Sheila. This leaves Hope completely blindsided when she visits Deacon's apartment and discovers his love for Sheila.

Meanwhile, RJ Forrester becomes concerned when he notices Luna Nozawa looking upset at the design office. Luna had just received a troubling phone call from her mother, Poppy, who mentioned Luna's aunt, Li Finnegan. Poppy tries to convince Luna to leave Los Angeles to avoid stirring up family drama at Forrester Creations. While Luna drops hints about her complicated situation to RJ, she keeps the details to herself as they grow closer.

