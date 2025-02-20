The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Finn Reveal the Truth About Luna’s Paternity?

Emotions run high on The Bold and the Beautiful as Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) confesses his loneliness to Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), while Poppy Nozawa (Romy Park) makes a desperate attempt to stop John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) from revealing a life-changing secret. As Finn wrestles with whether to tell Steffy the truth about Luna Nozawa’s (Lisa Yamada) paternity, will he follow his conscience or give in to Poppy’s warnings?

At the cliff house, Liam opens up to Steffy about his struggles, feeling lost as he reflects on how his life has veered off course. With both his relationships—first with Steffy and then with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle)—falling apart, Liam is left questioning his place in the world. Despite his heartbreak, Steffy reminds him of the blessings he still has, particularly their daughter, Kelly Spencer (Sophia Paras McKinlay). She reassures Liam that, no matter what, they remain a family, and he still plays a vital role in Kelly’s life.

While Steffy offers comfort and encouragement to Liam, Poppy is in a battle of her own—one that involves keeping Finn from confessing the truth to Steffy. Finn has just learned that he is Luna’s biological father, and he feels Steffy has the right to know. However, Poppy remains firm in her belief that revealing this secret will cause more harm than good. She delivers one final warning, hoping to dissuade Finn from making a move he might regret.

Despite Poppy’s attempts to change his mind, Finn is determined to be honest with Steffy. The question remains: will he actually go through with telling her, or will he cave under the pressure?

With Liam grappling with his past, Steffy providing him with much-needed support, and Finn standing at a crossroads, The Bold and the Beautiful is setting the stage for a dramatic showdown. As Finn inches closer to revealing the truth, will he find the courage to confess, or will Poppy succeed in silencing him? Stay tuned for all the twists and turns ahead.