The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Finn's discovery save Eric's life?

In The Bold and the Beautiful's episode on Monday, December 11, Eric Forrester is rushed to the hospital after collapsing at his farewell party. Dr. Colin Colby and specialists offer little hope, leaving Eric's loved ones, including Donna Logan and Ridge Forrester, fearing that the end may be near. As Eric faces the possibility of never waking up, the Forrester family confronts the harsh reality of his deteriorating health.

Ridge Forrester, grappling with the weight of being Eric's medical power of attorney, must make a heart-wrenching decision regarding the use of drastic measures to prolong Eric's life. Torn between respecting Eric's potential wishes and the desire to keep his father alive, Ridge faces what he considers the hardest choice of his life.

In a surprising turn of events, Finn delivers significant news in Eric's hospital room. Despite previous bleak assessments, Finn's research yields a potential treatment plan that could save Eric's life. With time running out, Finn believes the new approach is worth pursuing, offering a glimmer of hope for a Christmas miracle.

As Ridge contemplates the decision before him, the urgency of the situation becomes apparent. Finn stresses the need to act quickly, prompting Ridge to decide whether to approve the potentially life-saving treatment. The unfolding drama promises shocking updates and unexpected twists for the Forrester family.

Monday's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful unfolds with tension and emotion as the Forresters grapple with the impending loss of Eric. Finn's discovery introduces a ray of hope, setting the stage for a dramatic turn of events. Viewers are left on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating the outcome of Ridge's heart-wrenching decision and the potential for a Christmas miracle that could reshape the future for Eric and the Forrester family.

