The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Hope seek Finn's counsel on her love life?

In the world of The Bold and the Beautiful, on Thursday, October 5, Hope Logan seeks solace and guidance from John "Finn" Finnegan regarding her tumultuous love life. Meanwhile, Eric Forrester faces a health crisis he's reluctant to share.

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers Highlights

Hope Logan makes her way to the cliff house on October 5, concerned about John "Finn" Finnegan's well-being in Steffy Forrester's absence. With Steffy taking her children away to ensure their safety from Sheila Carter, Hope wants to check on Finn's emotional state. Finn, missing Steffy, Kelly, and Hayes, admits to the challenges he faces but strives to maintain hope for a family reunion. His primary focus, however, remains neutralizing Sheila's threat, as Steffy refuses to return home until she's sure Sheila is no longer a danger.

During their conversation, Hope confides in Finn about her struggles since Liam Spencer left her. She acknowledges her role in their split due to a kiss with Thomas Forrester in Rome. She also speculates that Liam may have been looking for an excuse to reunite with Steffy. Hope discusses her current no-strings-attached romance with Thomas and the disapproval it faces from Taylor Hayes and Brooke Logan. She emphasizes her desire for Thomas's unwavering loyalty, but she's not yet ready to commit fully.

Hope seeks Finn's opinion on her complicated romantic situation, questioning whether he agrees with Brooke and Taylor about her relationship with Thomas being ill-advised.

In another storyline, Eric Forrester chooses to withhold vital information from Donna Logan concerning his deteriorating health. Donna had implored Eric to be honest with her and tackle his health issues together, but Eric fears worrying her with his latest alarming symptom – coughing up blood. Dr. Colin Colby should be informed, but Eric decides to discreetly share the news with his doctor while awaiting follow-up test results. Eric's health takes a more concerning turn with each passing day, leaving fans eagerly awaiting updates on his condition.

