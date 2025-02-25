The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Jason Clear His Name and Uncover the Real Culprit?

Tuesday’s episode of General Hospital promises intense drama as Jason Morgan refuses to take the fall for Cyrus Renault’s disappearance. Meanwhile, Drew Quartermaine issues a stern warning to Nina Reeves, and Carly Spencer demands answers from Jack Brennan. As secrets unravel and tensions rise, GH fans are in for a thrilling episode.

Jason becomes the prime suspect in Cyrus’ murder investigation after forensic evidence links him to the crime scene. Two hairs matching his DNA are found at the cabin, but Jason insists he was never there. Determined to prove his innocence, he may push Anna Devane and Harrison Chase to dig deeper—or even seek an alibi from Drew. However, given their complicated history, Drew might not be so willing to help.

Elsewhere, Drew faces an uninvited visit from Nina, who wants to discuss Willow Corinthos. Although Willow initially rejected Drew’s request to move in together, he remains hopeful she’ll change her mind. Drew warns Nina that she can either support his relationship with Willow or risk losing her bond with her daughter altogether. While Nina might be tempted to expose Drew’s secrets, she knows it could backfire on her as well.

Meanwhile, Trina Robinson and Kai Taylor strengthen their connection through art, while Portia Robinson and Jordan Ashford analyze the latest developments in the Cyrus case. Jordan remains skeptical about Cyrus’ supposed disappearance, especially since evidence suggests someone went to great lengths to cover their tracks.

Advertisement

At the same time, Carly confronts Brennan about their relationship, warning that if it’s just a fling, it needs to end now. However, Brennan reveals that his feelings for Carly run deeper than expected. This admission comes with serious complications, as Brennan has secretly been recruiting Josslyn Jacks for the WSB and may have had a hand in framing Jason. If his secrets come to light, Brennan could face major fallout.

Later this week, Josslyn storms into the police station, boldly claiming that Jason is innocent. Her sudden confidence leaves Anna questioning what Josslyn knows—and whether it could change the entire course of the investigation. With Jason racing against time to uncover the truth and Josslyn preparing to make a life-altering decision, General Hospital is setting the stage for an explosive showdown.