The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Luna's Pregnancy Test Reveal the Unexpected?

In the upcoming episode of The Bold and the Beautiful airing on Wednesday, May 15, tensions run high as Luna Nozawa (Lisa Yamada) deals with a possible pregnancy, and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) grapples with the return of the dangerous Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). Family dynamics and fears for loved ones come to the forefront in this dramatic episode.

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Highlights

The episode begins with Poppy Nozawa (Romy Park) stepping in to support her daughter Luna, despite recent strains in their relationship. Poppy discovers that Luna might be pregnant, a situation that has Luna visibly shaken. As Luna struggles with morning sickness and admits to being late, initially attributing it to stress, Poppy takes control to prevent her daughter from spiraling.

Poppy, determined to gather all the facts, buys a pregnancy test and brings it to Forrester Creations. Luna, too anxious to look at the results herself, relies on Poppy to do it for her. When Poppy reveals the positive result, Luna is left with a lot to process about her future.

Meanwhile, Liam is deeply troubled by the revelation that Sheila Carter is still alive. With Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) celebrating Sheila's return as a miracle, Liam sees it as a grave threat, particularly to Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Liam worries that Deacon's and John "Finn" Finnegan's (Tanner Novlan) acceptance of Sheila might give her the opportunity to enact her dangerous schemes again.

Liam's concern for Steffy's safety grows as he makes dire predictions about Sheila's next moves. He becomes increasingly determined to protect Steffy, fearing that Sheila's history of violence and manipulation could put Steffy's life at risk once more.

As Luna faces the reality of her pregnancy and Liam battles his fears over Sheila’s return, The Bold and the Beautiful promises an episode filled with emotional highs and intense drama. Will Luna find the support she needs, and can Liam safeguard Steffy from Sheila's potential wrath?

