The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Luna's Pregnancy Test Unravel RJ and Zende's Betrayal?

In the upcoming episode of The Bold and the Beautiful on Tuesday, May 14, Brooke Logan confronts Zende over his betrayal of RJ Forrester, while Luna Nozawa grapples with the possibility of an unexpected pregnancy amidst the tangled web of relationships.

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Highlights

Brooke's anger flares as she admonishes Zende for his indiscretion with Luna, emphasizing the betrayal of RJ and the resulting heartache within the family. Zende, remorseful for his actions, acknowledges his lapse in judgment but also shifts some blame onto Poppy Nozawa and the circumstances surrounding Luna's altered state that night.

Meanwhile, Luna's pregnancy test results bring shock and horror as she realizes the potential consequences of her actions. With the paternity of the baby uncertain, Luna faces a daunting dilemma involving both RJ and Zende. As Luna grapples with the implications, Poppy steps in to offer support and assistance in navigating the tumultuous situation.

As tensions escalate and secrets unravel, viewers can anticipate a gripping episode of The Bold and the Beautiful. With Brooke's confrontation with Zende and Luna's pregnancy revelation, the stage is set for a dramatic turn of events in the Forrester family saga. Stay tuned as the repercussions of Luna's pregnancy test reverberate throughout the storyline, promising more twists and turns in the days to come.

