The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Poppy confirm Luna's biological-dad?

In the upcoming episode of The Bold and the Beautiful on Monday, January 29, Ridge Forrester pieces together clues, leading to a shocking realization about Thomas Forrester's intentions. Thomas, inadvertently or not, hints at his proposal to Hope Logan, sparking concerns in Ridge about the pace of his son's romance. As Ridge navigates this revelation, Luna Nozawa confronts Poppy Nozawa, seeking the truth about Luna's biological father, Bill Spencer.

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers Highlights

Thomas Forrester may inadvertently reveal his proposal to Ridge, who becomes wary of the intensity of his son's commitment to Hope Logan. Thomas, however, reassures Ridge of his patience, emphasizing that he is willing to wait until Hope accepts his engagement ring. Ridge, torn between concern and trust, may decide to step back and allow Thomas to navigate his romantic journey. Nevertheless, Ridge faces the inevitable conversation with Brooke Logan, who expresses her apprehension about the impending marriage proposal.

Meanwhile, Luna Nozawa, determined to uncover her biological father's identity, presses Poppy for answers. Luna confronts Poppy about Bill Spencer, eliciting an emotional response. The episode leaves viewers wondering whether Poppy will confirm Bill as Luna's father or introduce an alternative narrative. Luna's suspicions grow, and the mystery surrounding her true parentage deepens.

As The Bold and the Beautiful unfolds its intricate plotlines, the Monday episode promises significant developments in both Luna and Thomas' story arcs. Luna's quest for the truth and Ridge's realization about Thomas's proposal add layers of intrigue to the ongoing drama. Viewers are left on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating how these revelations will shape the characters' futures. Stay tuned for further updates as Poppy's revelation and Luna's next steps unfold in the coming episodes.