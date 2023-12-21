The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Ridge decide Eric's fate?

In the upcoming episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful airing on Thursday, December 21st, Steffy Forrester finds herself grappling with guilt as Eric Forrester remains on a ventilator against his wishes. Second-guessing her support for the experimental treatment, Steffy leans on John "Finn" Finnegan for reassurance. As Eric's test results are awaited to determine the success of the procedure, Finn grapples with his own guilt, fearing false hope.

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers Highlights

Steffy, torn by the ethical dilemma, urged unconscious Eric to let go if necessary. The waiting game continues as the medical team monitors Eric's test results for signs of improvement resulting from the experimental treatment. Finn, witnessing Steffy's struggle, may grapple with the responsibility of providing hope through his research.

As the situation unfolds, Finn and Bridget Forrester present Ridge Forrester with another option, placing him back in the difficult position of deciding his father's fate. With no visible changes in the test results, Ridge, armed with Eric's medical power of attorney, faces the tough choice of either waiting for improvement or opting to take his father off life support.

Ridge, feeling the weight of an impossible decision, contemplates the irreversible choice ahead. The looming question remains: will Ridge decide to pull the plug before the week concludes? The possibility of Eric surprising his family by breathing on his own adds to the suspense. Regardless, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint at Ridge's ongoing worries about the path forward.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Eric reject Stephanie's invitation?

The Bold and the Beautiful promises a gripping episode as Ridge grapples with the profound decision regarding Eric's fate. The emotional turmoil intensifies as the family confronts the challenging reality of life support and the uncertainties surrounding Eric's recovery. Stay tuned for updates on the unfolding drama and Ridge's difficult journey in the upcoming episodes.

ALSO READ: The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Ridge be able to stand firm as Donna bids farewell to Eric?