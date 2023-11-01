The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Ridge learn the results of the fashion competition?

In the upcoming episode of The Bold and the Beautiful on Wednesday, November 1, Ridge Forrester is eagerly seeking information about the fashion competition. He's determined to know if he emerged as the winner, and Carter Walton holds the key to this revelation. Carter has recently disclosed that one collection sold out while the other didn't, creating an atmosphere of suspense. Ridge is betting on a victory, but Carter's unusual demeanor makes him question the outcome. He wonders if Ridge's desire to outshine Eric Forrester is truly worth it.

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers Highlights

Carter refrains from giving out the competition results, leaving Ridge in a state of anticipation. This tense situation is further compounded when Brooke Logan and RJ Forrester arrive with unexpected news.

RJ confides in Brooke that Eric's health is rapidly deteriorating, and they soon share this devastating update with Ridge. Learning about his father's terminal illness, Ridge experiences a whirlwind of emotions, including shock, disbelief, anger, and profound sadness.

Ridge struggles to come to terms with Eric's condition and RJ's decision to conceal it. RJ, in his attempt to clarify his actions, explains that Eric insisted on keeping his illness a secret, especially from Ridge, to avoid appearing weak before the crucial fashion competition.

While Ridge grapples with these distressing revelations, Eric and Donna Logan increase the pressure on Carter regarding the competition results. Carter insists on waiting until both Eric and Ridge are present in the same room before making the announcement.

As the Wednesday episode unfolds, Ridge may finally come face to face with Eric, who is now aware of his son's knowledge about the dire truth. Their encounter promises heartfelt scenes as father and son confront the challenges ahead.

Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful to witness the emotional journey of Eric and Ridge as they navigate these tumultuous revelations and their impact on their relationship.

