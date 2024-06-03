The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Ridge Save Hope's Line?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, June 3, reveal a pivotal day for Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) as she fights to save her fashion line, Hope for the Future. With Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) by her side, Hope makes a passionate plea to Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) to keep her line alive. Meanwhile, a dramatic confrontation over Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and Luna Nozawa's (Lisa Yamada) paternity test unfolds.

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Highlights

Brooke supports Hope in her effort to convince Ridge to give Hope for the Future more time to become profitable. Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) wants to end the line due to its lack of profitability, but Hope and Brooke's determination leaves Ridge considering their plea. Impressed by Brooke's business acumen, Ridge contemplates offering her a significant role at the company, potentially even a co-CEO position alongside Steffy.

Simultaneously, Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda) storms into Bill's mansion, objecting to the at-home DNA test that Bill and Luna have agreed upon. Li distrusts Poppy Nozawa (Romy Park), suspecting her of targeting wealthy men. Despite Li's objections, Bill and Luna proceed with their testing plans, leading to further tension between Li and Poppy.

The Bold and the Beautiful promises an episode filled with high-stakes decisions and emotional confrontations. Will Ridge decide to save Hope's fashion line, and how will the paternity test drama between Bill, Luna, and Li unfold?

