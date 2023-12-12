The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Ridge's reluctance to risk save or doom Eric's life?

In the upcoming episode of The Bold and the Beautiful on Tuesday, December 12, Ridge Forrester's resolute position creates turmoil within the Forrester family. John "Finn" Finnegan proposes an experimental treatment for Eric, offering a glimmer of hope but carrying significant risks and no guarantees. Ridge, however, vehemently opposes subjecting Eric to potential suffering and prolonging the inevitable, sparking a clash with Steffy and Donna.

Ridge's refusal to consider the experimental treatment intensifies the conflict, particularly as Steffy and Donna view it as a potential miracle.

Steffy, driven by the desire to extend Eric's time, clashes with Ridge, who believes in allowing Eric to pass away with dignity. With medical power of attorney in Ridge's hands, Donna grapples with frustration and helplessness as she faces the challenge of influencing Eric's fate.

As the family contends with Ridge's decisions, Eric's friends and loved ones come together to reflect on cherished memories. Despite the collective hope for Eric's recovery and the creation of new memories, Ridge remains a formidable obstacle, standing firm in his opposition.

The Bold and the Beautiful promises continued conflict as Ridge's unwavering stance divides the Forrester family and adds tension to an already emotional situation. With the fate of Eric hanging in the balance, viewers can expect more shocking developments and intense confrontations in the episodes to come. Stay tuned for updates on the unfolding drama and the impact of Ridge's decisions on Eric and those who care about him.

