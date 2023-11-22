The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Ridge's Thanksgiving gesture melt Brooke's heart?

The Bold and the Beautiful is one of the longest running soap operas on American television. It debuted in 1987 and quickly became one of the fan favorites. This hit show airs on weekdays on CBS. Read on to find out the spoilers and highlights of the November 22, 2023, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful.

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers Highlights

In the midst of grappling with Eric Forrester's challenging diagnosis and the fallout from Zende Forrester Dominguez's recent backlash, Ridge Forrester decides to set aside his worries for a moment. Wednesday's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, airing on November 22, will see Ridge shift his attention to a romantic gesture for Brooke Logan. Despite the ongoing drama in their lives, Ridge is determined to express gratitude and celebrate their enduring love story.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers unveil that Ridge's Thanksgiving gesture will serve as a tribute to the journey of love shared by Ridge and Brooke over the years. As the show reminisces about their past, it necessitates creative use of flashbacks, especially those featuring Ronn Moss, who portrayed Ridge in the early years of the show.

With Thorsten Kaye taking over the role in 2013, the flashbacks will focus on moments from 2013 onwards, highlighting the evolution of "Bridge" moments and capturing their enduring connection.

Brooke and Ridge will use the occasion to express their gratitude for each other, taking a stroll down memory lane. As they recount their latest reunion in Italy and celebrate their destiny, viewers are invited to witness a sweet and reflective episode that marks another chapter in their relationship.

With Brooke and Ridge engaged once again, the episode teases a look into their future as they anticipate marrying for keeps this time around. However, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint at more challenges ahead, particularly related to Eric. As the couple faces Eric-related news, viewers are urged to stay tuned for updates on Eric's condition and any potential twists that might unfold. The Bold and the Beautiful promises an emotional and memorable Thanksgiving episode, leaving fans eager to see how Brooke and Ridge navigate the trials that lie ahead.

