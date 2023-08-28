The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers - Will RJ support Eric?

The Bold and the Beautiful is one of the longest-running shows on American television, with a focus on romantic drama and fashion. This popular show airs on CBS during the week. Read on for spoilers and highlights from The Bold and the Beautiful's August 28, 2023 episode.

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers Highlights

In the latest The Bold and the Beautiful on Monday, August 28, family and love take the stage. RJ Forrester has to decide about Eric's new idea, and Thomas talks to Liam at Spencer Publications, sparking talks about forgiveness. As the story unfolds, characters show their feelings, strengths, and wishes.

RJ Forrester is surprised by Eric Forrester's news about Ridge not liking a new plan at Forrester Creations. Eric wants to stay important in the company he created. RJ understands, and supports Eric's idea for a special fashion collection. But there's a problem—Eric's arthritis makes drawing difficult. RJ has an idea: using technology to design things. He offers to help Eric, and they start working together.

Meanwhile, Thomas Forrester talks to Liam Spencer at Spencer Publications. They talk about forgiving others, focusing on Hope Logan. Thomas tells Liam to think about giving Hope another chance. Even though Hope is sorry, Liam still feels upset about what happened with Thomas.

At home, Hope tells her mom Brooke Logan what's going on. Brooke thought Hope and Liam might get back together, but now she learns that Liam can't forget what happened in Rome. Brooke worries when she realizes that Hope and Thomas are closer than she thought. Brooke tells Hope to be strong and careful around Thomas.

The episode ends with Thomas getting ready to tell Hope how he feels. This hints that more exciting things are coming up in the love story of The Bold and the Beautiful.

