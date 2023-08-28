The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers - Will RJ support Eric?

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers, 28 August 2023: RJ Forrester faces a pivotal decision as Eric unveils his ambitious plans. Thomas's intervention sparks talks, while Brooke offers guidance.

Written by Suhasini Oswal Updated on Aug 28, 2023   |  10:17 AM IST  |  492
The Bold and the Beautiful (instagram)
The Bold and the Beautiful (instagram)

Key Highlight

  • RJ Forrester has to decide about Eric's new idea
  • Thomas talks to Liam at Spencer Publications, sparking talks about forgiveness

The Bold and the Beautiful is one of the longest-running shows on American television, with a focus on romantic drama and fashion. This popular show airs on CBS during the week. Read on for spoilers and highlights from The Bold and the Beautiful's August 28, 2023 episode. 

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers Highlights

In the latest The Bold and the Beautiful on Monday, August 28, family and love take the stage. RJ Forrester has to decide about Eric's new idea, and Thomas talks to Liam at Spencer Publications, sparking talks about forgiveness. As the story unfolds, characters show their feelings, strengths, and wishes.

ALSO READ: The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Thomas let Hope go for the sake of her happiness?

RJ Forrester is surprised by Eric Forrester's news about Ridge not liking a new plan at Forrester Creations. Eric wants to stay important in the company he created. RJ understands, and supports Eric's idea for a special fashion collection. But there's a problem—Eric's arthritis makes drawing difficult. RJ has an idea: using technology to design things. He offers to help Eric, and they start working together.

ALSO READ: The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: What will Sheila do?

The Bold and the Beautiful (instagram)

Meanwhile, Thomas Forrester talks to Liam Spencer at Spencer Publications. They talk about forgiving others, focusing on Hope Logan. Thomas tells Liam to think about giving Hope another chance. Even though Hope is sorry, Liam still feels upset about what happened with Thomas.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Beth's party unite Liam and Hope?

At home, Hope tells her mom Brooke Logan what's going on. Brooke thought Hope and Liam might get back together, but now she learns that Liam can't forget what happened in Rome. Brooke worries when she realizes that Hope and Thomas are closer than she thought. Brooke tells Hope to be strong and careful around Thomas.

The episode ends with Thomas getting ready to tell Hope how he feels. This hints that more exciting things are coming up in the love story of The Bold and the Beautiful.

ALSO READ: The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers - Will Steffy choose love or fear?

Advertisement

FAQs

When did The Bold and the Beautiful premiere?
1987
How many season does The Bold and the Beautiful has?
The Bold and the Beautiful has 36 seasons.
What streaming service has The Bold and the Beautiful?
The Bold and the Beautiful - CBS - Watch on Paramount Plus.
About The Author
Suhasini Oswal
Suhasini Oswal

Suhasini is a budding writer with two years of experience under her belt. She has a passion for movies and is an av... Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!