The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Sheila push Steffy to the edge?

In the latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful airing on September 6, tensions run high as Sheila Carter seeks redemption in the eyes of her son, Finn. Meanwhile, Deacon Sharpe finds himself on the brink of exposure as Ridge and Carter close in on his secret romance with Sheila.

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers Highlights

Sheila Carter, played by Kimberlin Brown, is on a quest for a second chance with her son, Finn (Tanner Novlan). She pleads with Finn, begging him not to cut her out of his life. However, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) urges Finn to sever ties with the woman she considers a "monster." Finn is now caught in the middle, torn between his wife and his birth mother, setting the stage for an impending clash.

Steffy remains deeply mistrustful of Sheila, even though Finn's intention in bringing her into their home was to end the ongoing drama. Sheila's mention of Finn embracing her multiple times may come back to haunt him, especially if Steffy learns about his actions during his jail visit. Steffy's unease escalates as she suspects Sheila of sneaking around their cliffside residence and Finn's inability to keep her at bay.

The situation escalates when Sheila pushes Steffy too far, leading Steffy to make a significant decision regarding their children and a potential move to Europe.

Meanwhile, in another part of town, Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) faces increasing scrutiny at work. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) ambush Deacon, casting doubt on his continued association with Sheila. Ridge goes as far as hurling accusations related to Sheila during a tense visit to Il Giardino, leaving Deacon anxious about the exposure of his secret romance.

Deacon's worst fear is that his indiscretions with Sheila will be revealed to Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). Carter's loose lips could spell disaster for Deacon if the truth leaks out, potentially putting his world in jeopardy.

As the drama unfolds, viewers will eagerly await the next episodes to see if Deacon's secret is safe or if Carter's temptation to spill the beans to Katie Logan (Heather Tom) becomes a reality.

