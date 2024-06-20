The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Sheila Spin Out Over Steffy’s Control?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, June 20, reveal dramatic clashes and deep-seated rivalries. Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) grapples with Brooke Logan's (Katherine Kelly Lang) new executive role, while Sheila Sharpe (Kimberlin Brown) seethes over Steffy's influence. Meanwhile, Poppy Nozawa (Romy Park) pushes Katie Logan (Heather Tom) to leave Bill Spencer's (Don Diamont) home.

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Highlights

Steffy Forrester is outraged by Brooke Logan's acceptance of the executive position offered by Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). Despite Brooke’s attempts to foster teamwork, Steffy remains skeptical, viewing the Forrester-Logan feud as insurmountable. Ridge’s unwavering support for Brooke leaves Steffy feeling isolated and forced to cope with the resulting drama at Forrester Creations.

Simultaneously, Sheila Sharpe’s resentment towards Steffy's control over John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) intensifies. Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) attempts to calm Sheila, reminding her of their goal to build a peaceful life together. However, Sheila secretly plots to disrupt Finn and Steffy’s marriage, leveraging Hope Logan’s (Annika Noelle) crush on Finn to her advantage.

At Bill Spencer’s residence, Poppy Nozawa is unsettled by Katie Logan's presence. Although Katie explains that Bill invited her to stay, Poppy's discomfort is palpable. Katie, noticing Poppy's unease, asserts her prior claim to the home, leading to a tense standoff. Poppy suggests Katie should leave, prompting a defensive reaction from Katie. Bill may need to mediate the growing hostility between Katie and Poppy upon his return.

Advertisement

As tensions flare and alliances are tested, Thursday's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful promises unmissable drama. Will Sheila's schemes tear Finn and Steffy apart? Can Steffy and Brooke find a way to coexist at Forrester Creations? Tune in to see how these storylines unfold and the impact they will have on the characters’ lives.

ALSO READ: The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Liam seek forgiveness from Hope after Steffy's guidance?