The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Sheila Test Deacon’s Loyalty?

In the upcoming episode of The Bold and the Beautiful on Tuesday, June 18, Sheila Sharpe is set to put Deacon Sharpe's loyalty to the test after eavesdropping on a revealing conversation between Brooke Logan and Deacon at Il Giardino.

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Highlights

Sheila overhears Brooke confessing that Hope Logan has developed feelings for Steffy Forrester’s husband, John “Finn” Finnegan. This revelation sparks a flurry of thoughts in Sheila, who sees potential in Hope as a new wife for Finn and begins plotting a matchmaking scheme. However, Sheila first aims to gauge Deacon's loyalty by fishing for information he already knows, testing if he will reveal Brooke's secret or keep it.

Meanwhile, Ridge Forrester updates Steffy on Brooke's potential new role at Forrester Creations. Steffy is vehemently opposed to Brooke joining the executive team, but Ridge believes Brooke's involvement could greatly benefit the company. This power struggle is further fueled by Hope, who supports her mother's new position, knowing it aggravates Steffy.

As tensions rise, Sheila's schemes and Ridge's insistence on Brooke’s new role promise to shake things up. "The Bold and the Beautiful" spoilers indicate that viewers can expect dramatic confrontations and strategic maneuvers as characters navigate these new dynamics. Will Deacon prove his loyalty to Sheila, and can Steffy find a way to cope with Brooke’s increasing influence? Tune in to find out.

