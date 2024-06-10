The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Steffy Protect Her Marriage from Hope’s Advances?

In the upcoming episode of The Bold and the Beautiful airing on Monday, June 10, tensions rise as Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) finds herself entangled in fantasies about John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan). Meanwhile, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) prepares to defend her marriage against perceived threats.

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Highlights

Hope Logan and Finn's office make-out session heats up, but reality soon intrudes as Finn calls out Hope’s name, snapping her out of her daydream. While Finn’s willingness to cheat on Steffy remains unlikely given his strong feelings for her, the strain in their marriage could change things down the line. For now, Hope is the one driven by lust for Steffy's husband, leading her to apologize for her distraction during their conversation.

By the time Finn departs on Monday’s episode, Hope is left grappling with her emotions. Speculation suggests more steamy fantasy scenes between Finn and Hope, potentially leading to real infidelity if circumstances shift. Steffy, aware of Hope's manipulative potential, recently shared her concerns with Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), who remains skeptical of Hope's vengefulness.

Despite Liam's doubts, Steffy is convinced that Hope is a threat to her marriage and resolves to stay vigilant. She plans to counter any damage Hope might inflict, paralleling her watchfulness against Sheila Sharpe (Kimberlin Brown). Steffy's determination to defend her marriage from Hope’s advances becomes clear as she gears up for a confrontation.

The Bold and the Beautiful promises a week full of emotional turmoil and strategic defenses. As Hope navigates her conflicted feelings for Finn and Steffy stands guard over her marriage, viewers can expect intense drama and surprising twists. Stay tuned to see how these storylines evolve and impact the lives of these beloved characters.

