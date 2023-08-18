The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Steffy's influence shape Hope and Liam's final choice?

The Bold and the Beautiful stands as one of the longest-running soaps in American television history. Since its debut in 1987, it has consistently captivated audiences with its riveting blend of drama and glamour. A weekday staple on CBS, this enduring hit has become a household name. Discover what's in store for the August 18, 2023, episode as we delve into the latest spoilers and highlights from The Bold and the Beautiful.

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers Highlights

In the upcoming episode of The Bold and the Beautiful on Friday, August 18, Hope and Liam have some serious thinking to do after their daughter Beth's birthday party winds down. They've been bombarded with advice about how their divorce might affect Beth. Hope seems torn, especially since Brooke and RJ have pushed for a reunion with Liam ("Lope").

However, Liam is standing firm. He can't forgive Hope for her involvement with Thomas. What he doesn't know is that the situation is more complicated than he realizes. Even a small kiss has set him off, and it's clear that Liam's feelings for Steffy are stronger than ever.

Steffy's presence has made it clear to Liam that he wants her, not Hope. This puts a reunion between Liam and Hope in doubt. Trying to fix things may be impossible due to the deep emotions involved.

In the episode, Hope and Liam have a private talk where Hope stands her ground, believing that Steffy will always be a problem if they stay together. Liam surprises her with a confession, admitting that she might be right about his lingering feelings for Steffy.

While Liam's feelings for Steffy grow, his relationship with Hope suffers. Other storylines unfold too. Li Finnegan gives Finn advice about his relationship with Steffy. Finn struggles to keep his promise to Steffy regarding Sheila. As the episode unfolds, Finn hopes for good news, but he's worried that Steffy might extend the separation, adding more complications to their relationship.

