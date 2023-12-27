The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will tensions between Hope and Steffy push Thomas to the edge?

On Wednesday's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Ridge Forrester worries about Eric's recovery after his health scare. Ridge is grateful to Finn for saving Eric's life, but he wonders if Eric truly wants to come back to his old life or if he preferred the other side when he flatlined in the recovery room.

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers Highlights

Brooke believes Eric's return is proof that he wants to be with them, but Ridge fears Eric will resent him if he can't fully recover. Ridge expresses his concerns to Finn, who reassures him that recovery takes time, and Eric's progress is positive.

Meanwhile, at Forrester Creations, Steffy wants an answer from Hope about her feelings for Thomas. Thomas may intervene and discourage Steffy from stirring up drama. Hope, confident in her relationship with Thomas, defends it against Steffy's inquiries. Despite Steffy warning Hope not to play with Thomas's emotions, Hope stands her ground, asserting her love and commitment to their relationship.

Steffy, concerned about Thomas's mental state, cautions Hope not to jeopardize his well-being. The Bold and the Beautiful continues to unfold with twists and turns in the relationships of its characters. Stay tuned for updates on Thomas's journey and the impact on those around him.

The Bold and the Beautiful recap

In yesterday's The Bold and the Beautiful recap, in the hospital office, Finn changes his shirt after saving Eric's life. Steffy kisses him, grateful for his help, and wishes to express her love at home. She shares how they almost lost Eric, but Finn reminds her of the long road to recovery. Steffy worries about her brother Thomas and his feelings for Hope, but Finn thinks she doesn't support them. Steffy believes Thomas loves Hope deeply and fears Hope's actions may trigger his past struggles.

Hope and Thomas discuss Eric's recovery, relieved that he's doing better. Hope appreciates Finn's role and embraces Thomas, expressing gratitude for his love and support. Steffy, listening, enters and questions the nature of Hope and Thomas's relationship. She's concerned about Thomas's feelings and asks Hope if she loves him. At Eric's office, Ridge and Brooke talk about Eric's recovery, with Ridge fearing Eric might not want to return.

Brooke remains optimistic, believing Eric loves Ridge and will fully recover. Ridge expresses gratitude for Brooke's support and love, acknowledging her as his rock. They share a tender moment, kissing and reaffirming their love.