The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Zende's ambitions clash with Ridge's decision on Eric's legacy collection?

In the upcoming episode of The Bold and the Beautiful airing on Tuesday, December 19, Zende Forrester Dominguez learns of Ridge's decision to enlist RJ Forrester in completing Eric Forrester's final collection, leaving Zende in disbelief.

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers Highlights

The clash of opinions escalates into outrage as Zende contends that he is the most qualified to bring Eric's vision to life. Ridge, however, defends his choice, emphasizing RJ's unique understanding of Eric's vision through their close collaboration.

As the conflict unfolds, Zende perceives RJ as the favored golden child and expresses his frustration over the preferential treatment. Meanwhile, Brooke spends emotional moments by Eric's bedside at the hospital, reminiscing about their shared memories. With Eric in critical condition, Brooke delivers a heartfelt plea, hoping for his full recovery. Despite Eric's stabilization after flatlining, uncertainties loom, and John "Finn" Finnegan remains cautiously optimistic for Steffy Forrester's sake.

The Bold and the Beautiful promises a dramatic episode with Zende's discontentment and Brooke's heartfelt plea adding layers of emotion. As Eric's fate hangs in the balance, viewers will be on the edge of their seats, wondering if Zende's frustration will impact the completion of Eric's final collection and if Eric will indeed wake up in time for a Christmas miracle. Tune in to witness the unfolding drama and the characters grappling with pivotal decisions and emotional challenges.

