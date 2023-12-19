The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Zende's ambitions clash with Ridge's decision on Eric's legacy collection?
The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers, 18 December 2023: This episode bring tensions to the forefront as Zende faces disappointment over Ridge's choice for Eric's collection. Meanwhile
In the upcoming episode of The Bold and the Beautiful airing on Tuesday, December 19, Zende Forrester Dominguez learns of Ridge's decision to enlist RJ Forrester in completing Eric Forrester's final collection, leaving Zende in disbelief.
The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers Highlights
The clash of opinions escalates into outrage as Zende contends that he is the most qualified to bring Eric's vision to life. Ridge, however, defends his choice, emphasizing RJ's unique understanding of Eric's vision through their close collaboration.
As the conflict unfolds, Zende perceives RJ as the favored golden child and expresses his frustration over the preferential treatment. Meanwhile, Brooke spends emotional moments by Eric's bedside at the hospital, reminiscing about their shared memories. With Eric in critical condition, Brooke delivers a heartfelt plea, hoping for his full recovery. Despite Eric's stabilization after flatlining, uncertainties loom, and John "Finn" Finnegan remains cautiously optimistic for Steffy Forrester's sake.
ALSO READ: The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Finn and Bridget's efforts dave Eric?
The Bold and the Beautiful promises a dramatic episode with Zende's discontentment and Brooke's heartfelt plea adding layers of emotion. As Eric's fate hangs in the balance, viewers will be on the edge of their seats, wondering if Zende's frustration will impact the completion of Eric's final collection and if Eric will indeed wake up in time for a Christmas miracle. Tune in to witness the unfolding drama and the characters grappling with pivotal decisions and emotional challenges.
ALSO READ: The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Ridge be able to stand firm as Donna bids farewell to Eric?
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
KWK 8 EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar recalls Raj Kapoor loved Yash Chopra's Dekha Ek Khwab from Silsila; know what happened
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Animal's Sardar cousins reveal audition story; share work experience with Sandeep Reddy Vanga
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Boney Kapoor feels 'surreal' on Mr. India getting applause at London Film Festival; 'The magic is intact'
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Sardar cousins from Animal say Ranbir Kapoor never made them feel he’s superstar; call him ‘grounded’