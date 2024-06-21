The Bold And The Beautiful: What Is Brewing For Taylor And Her Fans? Find Out

The long-running drama, The Bold and the Beautiful is building up on a major update in the series’ storyline. A central figure in the Forrester family dynamics, Taylor Hayes is anticipated to return following a series of changes in the ongoing season.

Taylor fans are holding their breaths on whether the character, originated by Hunter Tylo in 1987, will find her way back to the current plotline. Last played by Krista Allen, viewers haven’t seen Taylor featured on the CBS soap opera since late last year. Therefore, the character’s comeback would be a breaking twist in the story.

ALSO READ: The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Hope and Brooke Stop Steffy’s Plan?

Is Taylor Hayes returning to The Bold and The Beautiful?

A report by World of BB stated that the show released a casting call for a new character similar to Taylor Hayes, which set off rumors about her return. The casting call asked for a “strong, sophisticated leading lady” between the ages of 45 to 50 for a new character named Sabrina, per SoapHub.

The coinciding description of Sabrina to that of Taylor has sparked hopes of the latter’s return after she’d been missing from the show since November 2023.

The news surfaced soon after Krista Allen, who last played Taylor Hayes was let go from the show. The 53-year-old actress revealed that she was abruptly dropped from the show weeks after she did the cast photoshoot.

“They called and said, 'We’re not going to keep your third year and thank you very much, you were wonderful and thank you, goodbye.' And I was like, ‘what?’” Allen told Deadline at that time.

Advertisement

Taylor Hayes’ addition to The Bold and the Beautiful will mark a significant shift in the storyline as her daughter Steffy has endured struggles all alone and her mother’s support is highly needed.

ALSO READ: Find Out Why The Bold And The Beautiful And The Young And The Restless Are Not Airing Today

Who is Taylor Hayes?

Taylor Hayes was introduced as an oncologist and is now a Los Angeles-based psychiatrist, specializing in counseling and therapy in The Bold and the Beautiful. She was spotlighted for her continued romance with Ridge Forrester, whom she married and had three children – son Thomas, twins Steffy and Phoebe. The latter passed away in 2008.

She is a central character in the show’s leading Forrester family and has been involved in several dramatic storylines since the initial seasons.

Hayes tackles a lot many hurdles in her marriage as she finds out about Ridge’s mistress, Brooke Logan. She and Ridge briefly divorced in 2006 and reconciled in 2009, and is also close with another leading female character, her mother-in-law, Stephanie Douglas. This also adds to the cut-throat rivalry between the Forresters and Logans.

Advertisement

A particular segment of Hayes’ character arc showed her shooting at Bill for hurting her daughter Steffy. The Forrester family decided to solve the issue in private and keep Hayes’ antics a secret. Eventually, she moved in with her daughter.

The character was created by William J. Bell and made famous by actress Hunter Tylo in 1990, who played the role for many years before exiting the show, only to return months later until 2019. Krista Allen embodied the character from 2021 to 2023.

ALSO READ: The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Sheila Spin Out Over Steffy’s Control?