The Boogeyman to Conjuring; 4 disturbingly scary horror stories that have always stayed in our minds

A good horror movie is more than just a surprise appearance of a ghost on the screen. It is about terrifying creatures, unexpected jump scares, supernatural occurrences, an eerie atmosphere, and much more. The best horror movies are the ones which give you nightmares and tauntingly creep under your skin. However, there are some classic horror movies that are very disturbing.

As the legendary master of horror Stephen King is back with The Boogeyman, here are other amazing horror movies which will keep you hooked on the screens.

4 amazing horror movies

1. The Boogeyman

The Boogeyman , which is all set to release on June 2, 2023, will keep you hooked to the screens. Teenager Sadie Harper and her little sister Sawyer are still reeling from the grief of their mother’s recent death. Their father Will, a therapist, devastated from his own pain fails to provide his children with any support or affection. Things take a terrifying turn when an unexpected patient shows up at their house asking for help. With this, they bring in an evil entity which preys on family and feeds on their sufferings.

2. The Conjuring

The Conjuring is hands down one of the best horror movies. Conjuring has two more sequels as well.

Based in 1970, the movie follows demonologists and paranormal investigators Lorraine and Ed as they work to help a family terrorized by the evil spirits. Ed and Lorraine are summoned to the home of Roger and Carolyn Perron. The Perrons and their five daughters recently moved into a new home, where they become targets of evil supernatural presence. Though at first, Perrons are faced with relatively minor situations which soon escalate in horrifying fashion. What will Warrens do now to save the family?

3. The Nun

Though The Nun was praised for its spooky atmospherics and strong performances, it was criticized for the inconsistent narrative and logic. But, this prequel of 2016’s The Conjuring 2 is worth watching once.

The movie follows Burke, a priest with a haunted past and Sister Irene, a novitiate on the threshold of her final vows as they fight off demon – Valak. After a young nun at a cloistered abbey in Romania takes her own life, Burke and Sister Irene are sent there by the Vatican to investigate. Risking their lives and souls, the duo confront a malevolent force in the form of a demonic nun.

4. Banshee Chapter

Directed by Blair Erickson, Banshee Chapter is a 2013 horror movie. Loosely based on the short story “From Beyond”, Banshee Chapter follows the life of Anne (played by Katia Winter) as she tries to find the secret behind the disappearance of her friend. Anne soon finds the links between her missing friend, an odd radio broadcast with a mysterious origin, and a secret government chemical.

