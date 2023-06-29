The Boy Meets World fiasco: Why did Ben Savage vanish? Danielle Fishel and Will Friedle break silence on disappearance

In a recent interview with Variety, Danielle Fishel and Will Friedle, beloved stars of the hit TV series Boy Meets World, shed light on their connection with co-star Ben Savage. The actors revealed that Savage has been conspicuously absent from their lives for the past three years, leaving them puzzled and seeking answers.

Unexplained disappearance of Ben Savage

During the interview, Fishel and Friedle shared their surprise and disappointment regarding Savage's sudden and unexplained departure. Fishel expressed her closeness to Savage during their time together and mentioned that he used to check in with her regularly. The sudden absence and lack of communication from Savage left both actors feeling ghosted and perplexed.

Persistent attempts at reconnection with Ben Savage

Friedle further elaborated on their bewildering situation, emphasizing that there were no conflicts or falling-outs between them that could explain Savage's disappearance. Despite this, Savage made a conscious choice to cut off contact without any apparent reason. In an effort to understand and reconnect, Friedle reached out to Savage repeatedly, sending messages and making calls. Unfortunately, all his attempts were met with silence.

While the current estrangement is disheartening, Fishel remains hopeful for a future reconciliation with Savage. Through their Pod Meets World podcast, where they discuss their experiences on the show with Friedle and Rider Strong, Fishel has come to realize that everyone goes through their own journey, and perspectives can vary widely. She shared her continued love for Savage and her genuine desire for his well-being, indicating that their story together may not be over.

