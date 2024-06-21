The Boy Season 4: Not Homelander, But THIS Is The Real Villain Of Latest Season

Prime Video's adaptation of The Boys has made significant changes to the source material, including gender-switching Stormfront and allowing Maeve to live with a happy ending. The biggest change is to Homelander, who was born in a secret laboratory and raised chained to a hydrogen bomb. A late big twist revealed that Homelander was gaslit into committing atrocities based on false information, transforming him from a noble superhero to a psychopath.

Humans are the real antagonist in The Boys

The TV version of The Boys follows Homelander, a sociopath who has been a victim of bad parenting. The four seasons, focused on his vulnerability and his need for love, despite him being a sociopath since childhood.

As series creator Eric Kripke once said of Homelander, "Even though he's a sociopath, he's also a human being who has reactions and feelings. To me, the biggest sin that Homelander commits is that he hates that he has feelings and he hates that he's a human being. If he embraced that part of him more, he might be a happier person who isn't going to destroy the planet."

In The Boys season 4, Homelander's childhood conditioning for approval led to his conditioning by Vought International to prevent betrayal. While Homelander may be the ultimate antagonist, the series' biggest villains are humans, not just Homelander. Vought International's attempts to make him docile and avoid betrayal are significant.

Advertisement

Homelander suffered severe treatment from Vought scientists since season 1. Jonah Vogelbaum was the main scientist responsible for raising him. In season 4, Homelander takes revenge and destroys his remaining humanity by torturing those responsible for experimenting on him as a child, such as boiling him alive.

The latest episode shows Homelander committing increasingly horrific acts towards his former caretakers, including boiling one alive and lasering another scientist's privates. The show's cathartic nature is evident as Homelander sees humans as mere ants, but humans doing such horrific things to a kid for the sake of the military industrial complex is pure evil. This highlights Homelander's belief in himself as a higher being and his twisted perspective on humanity.

Making matters worse is the way the Vought scientists refuse to appear genuinely sorry or apologetic for their sins. They beg for mercy and say, "Oops, sorry for torturing you for decades, boy!" but their cries are about as sincere as a YouTube apology video where the person never actually recognizes what they did wrong.

Advertisement

Apathy is also a great evil in The Boys

The Boys highlights the importance of apathy in the world of atrocities and crimes committed by Vought International, a company that has been able to avoid responsibility for the torture of a five-year-old boy and protect its stock value through decades of atrocities and crimes against humanity.

Robert Singer, a presidential candidate, is portrayed as apathetic and selfish in the latest episode of "The Boys." Firecracker leaks details about Starlight's abortion to the public, hoping her rightwing fanbase will cancel her hero. This leads to Singer severing all ties to her, fearing alienating Republicans.

With Starlight at her most vulnerable, Singer demonstrates that he doesn't care about people and is all about public image. While he may not physically torture Starlight, he is just as despicable as the Vought scientists.

As the war against Homelander grows closer, the true evil of The Boys is becoming apparent, and it's far more difficult to fight.

Advertisement

New episodes of The Boys season 4 drop Thursdays on Prime Video.

ALSO READ: The Boys Season 4: Is Frenchie Bisexual?