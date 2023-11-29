'The Boys became what it was parodying' - Fans are livid as creators announce a Mexico spinoff of the Amazon series

The satirical superhero world of The Boys may be taking an unexpected turn as Amazon announces the development of a Mexico-set spinoff. The revelation has stirred a wave of dissatisfaction among fans who perceive the move as a departure from the show's original parodying essence.

Crafting a new chapter in Mexico

According to Variety, Amazon is actively working on a Spanish-language spinoff based on the Garth Ennis/Darick Robertson comic books, exploring the dark superhero universe in Mexico City. While specific plot details are shrouded in secrecy, the mere idea of expanding The Boys narrative to a new location raises questions about the creative direction of the spinoff.

Behind-the-scenes dynamics

Key players in the production include Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, known for his work on the DC film Blue Beetle, who is set to write for the spinoff. Notable executive producers, including Erik Kripke of Kripke Enterprises, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver of Point Grey Pictures, and Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty of Original Film, are on board. Discussions are ongoing with Diego Luna and Gael Garcia Bernal, who may also serve as executive producers under their La Corriente del Golfo banner.

Fan reactions to The Boys Mexico

As news of The Boys spinoff set in Mexico circulates, fan reactions have been a mix of disappointment and frustration. One fan lamented, "The Boys really just became what it was parodying," highlighting the irony of a show originally intended as a parody now seemingly embodying the elements it once mocked. Another fan expressed the sentiment of witnessing a transformation, stating, "Seeing The Boys become what it was parodying is disheartening." The announcement triggered a humorous response from a fan who remarked, "When you are in a hypocrisy competition and your rival is The Boys." Some fans questioned the necessity of the spinoff, with one skeptic stating, "I'm sorry, but The Boys isn't good enough to have 2 spinoff shows." The revelation of "The Boys: Mexico" as the title prompted criticism, with a fan sarcastically commenting, "Was The Boys: Mexico really the best title you could come up with?" The frustration culminated in a fan's exclamation, "THERE'S ANOTHER THE BOYS SPINOFF COMING OUT?????"

As the The Boys universe potentially expands to Mexico, fans find themselves grappling with mixed emotions. The announcement follows the recent debut of Gen V, the first spinoff set in a superhero college, and the animated anthology series The Boys Presents: Diabolical. With the franchise branching into new territories, the future of The Boys remains uncertain, leaving fans eager for more details while expressing their discontent over the unexpected trajectory of a series that once satirised the superhero genre.

