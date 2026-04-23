The Boys Co-Stars Jack Quaid And Claudia Doumit Get Secretly Married in Australia: Report

Jack Quaid and Claudia Doumit, fellow The Boys actors, are said to have gotten married recently. As per a The Daily Telegraph report, the duo wed in a private ceremony at Mona Farm in Braidwood, Australia. The couple is said to have tied the knot over the past weekend at the location, shortly off the capital Canberra.

Jack Quaid and Claudia Doumit are married

After meeting on the sets of The Boys, Jack Quaid and Claudia Doumit have officially promised forever as per the local reports. The couple said their I dos in Australia and had a gala time hosting their friends and family for the ceremony in utmost secrecy. Reports of the event are only surfacing now amid the continued success of the show, The Boys. The duo is said to have had their first dance on Atlantis by Donovan

Their April 18 wedding made it to their guests’ social media accounts, who celebrated their big day as they headed off to multiple rounds of parties, including a stop at the Smokey Horse Nepalese restaurant, which shared a photo with the duo and some of their guests, thanking them for the patronage and for allowing them a chance to be hosted.

The guest list included Alec Baldwin, Tom Hanks, Kevin Costner, and Henry Golding, as well as a few The Boys actors like Karl Urban, Colby Minifie, and Nathan Mitchell. Jack’s parents, Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid, were also reportedly spotted at the nuptials. Actress Emily Browning and director Eddie O'Keefe are some of the other stars who attended the ceremony.

In The Boys, Jack Quaid plays a tech-savvy character named Hughie Campbell, who turns into an overnight vigilante and uses his skills to help the town. On the other hand, Claudia Doumit portrays Victoria Neuman, an antagonist in the program, playing a ‘supe’ congresswoman.

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