The Boys-helmer Eric Kripke shares exciting update about the upcoming season; DEETS inside

The Boys are back in town! Yesterday the official page of Prime Videos posted two posters confirming that the hit show will be returning next year. With Gen V's season 1 finale all wrapped up, fans had been waiting for this announcement with baited breaths. However, Eric Kripke, the showrunner of The Boys, didn't let fans down, when he decided to an all-around update on what going on behind the scenes at the moment in the post-production room. Here's what he said.

Eric Kripke on The Boys season 4

A day after the confirmation of the next season of the show coming out in 2024 came out, Eric Krpike took to Instagram to talk about the show. He wrote, "So here's the update. Editing: done. Visual FX: about halfway done. Music: about halfway done." The 49-year-old revealed that the Sag-Aftra strike had kept the actors from participating in the post-production process. Eric continued, "Now that the SAG strike is over (yay), we can get the actors back in to record additional dialogue." Though he admitted that they didn't have a set date for the release yet, adding, "Don't have an airdate yet, but will be worth the wait." But alongside that, he suggested that the upcoming installment could be their "best season" so far, he added, "Certainly our craziest."

What do we know about The Boys season 4 plot?

As of now nothing much is known about the upcoming season's plot. However, the show's spin-off Gen V, gave fans a glimpse into what might be next for our favorite vigilante gang. The anti-supe virus is now in Victoria Newman's possession, which she could very well use as leverage against Homelander because as we saw the only person she's really afraid of is the captain of The 7. As well as Billy Butcher found out about the Woods in the post-credit scene, which could mean he can seek out Andre, Marie, Jordan, and Emma leading to a confrontation with, the new guardians of Godolkin, who are backed by Homelander. This can also mean the entry of Sam and Cate into The 7.

Meanwhile, Gen V was also renewed for a second season last month stemming from the resounding success of the show.

ALSO READ: Will Gen V's blood-bending supe Marie take on Homelander? Here's what The Boy's spin-off finale revealed