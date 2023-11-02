The Boys in The Boat Trailer: Director George Clooney returns to filmmaking with classic sports adaption

It's been a while since George Clooney announced his new movie, The Boys in The Boat, and now the trailer is finally here. The film is set to premiere this Christmas that is 25th December 2023, and tells the story of an underdog rowing team that competed at the 1936 Summer Olympics in Berlin.

What's the Plot of The Boys in The Boat?

The trailer highlights the backdrop of the Great Depression era in the U.S., where many families were struggling with debt and living in challenging conditions. Joining the rowing team offered these athletes scholarships, a place to stay, and food, making it an appealing opportunity.

The catch was that most team members lacked experience in rowing, leading to national ridicule. However, their determination and passion shone through, and they soon proved themselves as formidable competitors. Amid their journey, the rising popularity of the Nazi party loomed ominously, casting a shadow over the world.

The official film synopsis read: "During the height of the Great Depression, members of the rowing team at the University of Washington get thrust into the spotlight as they compete for gold at the 1936 Olympics in Berlin."

Who's making The Boys in The Boat?

George Clooney, widely recognized for his charismatic on-screen roles, has a history of wearing multiple hats in the film industry, including writing and directing. The Boys in the Boat fits well with George Clooney's directorial style, as he has often tackled stories from different eras with social and political significance. His filmography includes movies like Good Night, and Good Luck and The Monuments Men. In 2008, he also explored the world of sports with Leatherheads. As The Boys in the Boat is scheduled for release on Christmas Day, it has already generated early awards season anticipation.

Who's the star cast in The Boys in The Boat?

The movie's cast includes Joel Edgerton, Callum Turner, Peter Guinness, Sam Strike, Thomas Elms, Jack Mulhern, Luke Slattery, and Chris Diamantopoulos. The screenplay is by Mark L. Smith, based on the book by author Daniel James Brown.

Watch the The Boys in The Boat Trailer

The Boys in the Boat is set to premiere in theaters this Christmas, and you can watch the trailer for a sneak peek of what's to come.

