The Boys Season 4: Antony Starr's Homelander Is On Trial In New Sneak Peak Of Popular Series

A new look of Homelander's trial of The Boys season 4 has been shared on social media, indicating a nod to the significant news that occurred in the real world on Thursday.

According to Prime Video, the world is on the brink in Season 4. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son and his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late.

Sneak peek of Homelander's trial in The Boys season 4

The Twitter account of Vought International, the fictional corporation from The Boys, shared an image of Antony Starr's Homelander in a courtroom, shortly after a former U.S. president was found guilty of 34 felony charges in a high-profile trial. The photo was shared on social media platform X, with a caption that poked fun at the real-life verdict, marking the latest in several The Boys satirical attempts at the former commander-in-chief.

The post stated, "BREAKING: Homelander has been found guilty… of being a great father! Here’s a recent photo from the courthouse, where he was respectfully listening to closing arguments. We wish the jury well as they deliberate and decide to keep him #HomeFree!"

In an interview with Screen Rant, Starr discussed Homelander's fatherhood in The Boys, suggesting that Season 4 will highlight his selfishness and egocentric nature. Homelander aims to pass his legacy to his son, prioritizing his own ego over his children's well-being. Vought International may praise Homelander as a great father.

"I think it's an interesting thing. I just not long ago realized how selfish he is about the whole thing. I've always sort of looked at it as a desperate need for connection and all that," Starr said. "This season, if you look at it through one lens, it's very selfishly about legacy and what he wants his son to be," he added. "And it's a very controlling way; his parenting is quite controlling as much."

The Boys is set to return for Season 5, with the show likely to continue addressing issues with Homelander's trial, indicating that the superhero will continue to pose a challenge for Billy Butcher and his team.

Homelander is seen singing Karaoke in another image

The official Twitter account for The Boys has released a new still of Homelander in Season 4, standing on stage singing karaoke and surrounded by a large crowd. This season is expected to make Homelander even more dangerous than in previous seasons, as his recent actions are now publicly embraced with passionate vigor.

The trailer of season 4 also made it clear that Homelander is now completely off his leash, and he's doing a severe re-branding to The Seven. The order of business is now to drop the friendly act and make humanity understand that superheroes are basically gods that can make normal people bend to their will.

The result is that the country gets even more divided: some see the leader of the superhero group as a fascist and some think he's right to exercise his powers in order to maintain what he sees as order and control.

The returning cast of The Boys includes Jack Quaid as Hughie, Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Laz Alonso as Mother's Milk, Chace Crawford as The Deep, Tomer Capone as Frenchie, Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko, Colby Minifie as Ashley, Claudia Doumit as Victoria Newman and Cameron Crovetti as Ryan. Season 4 newcomers include Susan Heyward as Sister Sage and Valorie Curry as Firecracker.

The success of The Boys spawned a college-set spinoff called Gen V. The full-length trailer for the original series confirms there will be a crossover with the new series, as Maddie Phillips’ Cate Dunlap and Asa Germann’s Sam Riordan make an appearance.

The Boys Season Four will premiere with three episodes, followed by a new episode each week, ending with the epic season finale on July 18. The eight-episode season will stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

