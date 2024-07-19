The Boys Season 4: Butcher's Supe Powers Explored

The Boys season 4 confirms Butcher's Supe status in its finale, revealing impressive and disturbing powers. Initially, Butcher dies of cancer due to overuse of Temp V during season 3. However, his symptoms progress, indicating a mysterious presence. His encounter with Ezekiel in episode 4 is the first major clue, but the show also drops other hints throughout the eight-episode run.

In The Boys season 3, Butcher admits to taking Compound V after his diagnosis, which initially doesn't seem to have any effect. However, his actions reveal the truth when he rips Ezekiel apart. The season's big Joe Kessler twist and subtle teases about Butcher's power further hint at his identity as a Supe. The season builds to this twist and some scenes allude to his shocking power.

Butcher now possesses tumorous tentacles

In The Boys' season 4 finale, Ryan kills Grace, and Butcher identifies with Kessler's visions over humanity. He reveals his tumorous tentacles, which shoot out from his chest, killing Neuman and threatening everyone in the room. His hatred of Supes is reignited, and Butcher interrupts The Boys' deal with Neuman.

The Boys season 4 introduces a mysterious creature, resembling veins, that moves through Butcher's body. The finale twist reveals the creature's existence, making sense of Butcher's confrontation with Ezekiel and his brutal killing of the Supe. The revelation also explains Butcher's interactions with the dying rabbit in Neuman's lab. Episode 5 also hints at Butcher's tentacles through the dying rabbit.

In episode 8 of The Boys season 4, Butcher appears to be a permanent Supe, a connection between his dark side and his powers. He can access his new abilities whenever he wants and doesn't seem to be dying as quickly. However, he doesn't appear to be dying as quickly as other Supes, indicating their resilience despite their aging bodies.

This is why Butcher is no longer on his deathbed as season 4 comes to a close, and he's in good spirits as he drives off during the final scene. He may still have cancer, but being a Supe will likely expand his lifespan long enough to take on Homelander. It's hard to say how Compound V affects Butcher's body, as his powers are also impacted by his Temp V use. Only The Boys Season 5 can confirm if Butcher will stay this way, but Season 4's ending suggests this is the case.

Butcher's powers may be threatened if he turns on Kessler, potentially losing control of his tentacles if he embraces his visions of Becca and humanity. However, with The Boys season 5 approaching, he may not need to worry about this. Butcher's loss of hope for Ryan makes it difficult to regain his promise to Becca.

How strong are Butcher's tentacles?

Butcher's power is influenced by his use of Temp V in The Boys season 3, resulting in tumorous tentacles resembling those of a dying rabbit from Neuman's lab. The show draws a connection between Karl Urban's character and the rabbit, as the rabbit was injected with Temp V before being killed off, highlighting the connection between the characters.

Butcher doesn't die from Temp V's effects, possibly due to Compound V combining with another substance to grant grotesque and permanent powers. These powers are less flashy than Compound V's, likely due to Temp V's detrimental effects on the body. Previously, Butcher had laser vision like Homelander, but now his power is more representative of his current state.

In The Boys season 4, Butcher's tentacles prove to be a significant asset in the fight against Homelander. Despite their invincible nature, the Boys struggle to defeat Supes, a formidable enemy. The tentacles' strength, which can rip Neuman in half, demonstrates their effectiveness against powerful Supes, proving that their tentacles are a powerful weapon in the series.

Butcher's ability to defeat the strongest Supes, Homelander and Soldier Boy, is uncertain. Despite potential fights, Butcher has proven his strength against them in the past. With a vial of the deadly Supe virus, Butcher has a larger arsenal in The Boys season 5, hoping it will help stop Homelander's madness. However, Butcher's revenge could be as extreme and deadly.

