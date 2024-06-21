The Boys Season 4 Episode 4: Homelander's Origins And Past Explained

In the latest episode of The Boys, the show takes us on a journey into the past of one of its most terrifying characters. Yes, we are talking about Homelander, the one who is known for his dark take on superheroes. Season 4, episode 4 titled Wisdom of the Ages dives deep into the past of Homelander.

In episode 4 we see him taking a brutal revenge and the reason behind it. The Boys doesn’t shy away from brutal and bloody scenes, and this episode is no exception. Let’s break down what we learn about Homelander’s origins and why he is the way he is.

Homelander’s brutal revenge

In episode 4, Homelander visits the lab where he was tested and tortured as a child. He also gets a whale-shaped chocolate cake, but his intentions are far from sweet. The scene quickly turns gruesome as Homelander starts taking revenge on the lab technicians. The technicians who tortured him as a kid.

He forces one technician into a giant oven, burning him alive. He takes revenge for the hours Homelander spent in the incinerator during his youth. Another technician meets a brutal end when Homelander lasers off his penis for mocking him as a teen. Suddenly, chief scientist, Barbara enters the scene. Instead of calming down, Homelander locks her in a room. The room is fully surrounded by the bodies of her colleagues.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: When Will The Boys Season 4 Episode 4 Come Out? Find Out The Release Schedule Here

Homelander’s traumatic upbringing

Homelander was originally named John and was born in 1981 in one of Vought’s testing labs. He was created from the egg of an unknown donor and Soldier Boy’s stolen semen. He was designed to be the superhero and Vought’s most valuable weapon. His childhood was filled with only pain and trauma. These included being boiled alive and severe mental conditioning. All of this warped his perception of the world.

Homelander always longed for a family

Despite his traumatic upbringing, Homelander longed for a family. He found a father figure in Vought scientist Jonah Vogelbaum, who was with him for most of his life. However, this bond was shattered when Vogelbaum expressed deep regret for his role in Homelander’s life. He said, “You should have been raised in a home with a family who loved you. Not in a cold lab with doctors.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Boys Season 4 Episode 4: Release Date, Where to Watch, Complete Schedule And More

Why Now? Homelander’s mental state

Why did Homelander choose this moment to take his revenge? Throughout the series, it is very well visible that Homelander has severe mental instability. He is narcissistic, psychotic and has no guilt for his actions. It was his traumatic childhood that left deep scars, leading to behaviors like drinking breastmilk.

Initially, Homelander had everything he wanted: fame, power, and adoration. However, as his true nature was exposed, he faced increasing opposition and isolation. His story is a prime example of how upbringing can shape a person’s character. The Boys explores this theme by showing how Vought’s cruel experiments turned a sweet boy into a ruthless killer. But is this the peak of Homelander’s madness this season? Only time will tell.

New episodes of The Boys season 4 are available to stream on Prime Video every Thursday. Stay tuned with us for further updates on the same.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Boys Season 4: Is Frenchie Bisexual?