The Boys Season 4: Homelander actor Antony Starr drops huge development; Check details

The Boys’ actor Anthony Starr has hinted at the completion of season 4 of The Boys, and fans cannot keep calm.

Antony Starr's Instagram post

Anthony Starr posted a picture on Instagram on Monday that has created a lot of buzz among The Boys fans. He seemed to be on an airplane back home and captioned the picture with, “That’s a wrap on Toronto 22/23. The wheels are still turning but we are peeling away and heading home one by one.” Fans are assuming that Anthony has just finished shooting for the 4 season of The Boys and is heading back home.

The caption also read, “Congratulations to the entire team that collaborates to make this batshit beast breath!!! Love this show, the team and the fans. Happy Mondays.” People have assumed that the “team” Anthony spoke about was the cast of The Boys. Fans are enthusiastically waiting for the next season to come out and were overjoyed by Anthony’s update.

Anthony Starr’s post with Chace Crawford

Anthony Starr took to Instagram in August 2022 and shared a post that had two pictures in it. In the pictures, he seemed to be in a relationship with his co-star Chase Crawford who plays the character of The Deep in the show. The first picture featured both of them in an airport lounge and the second of them on a plane. The fans were guessing that these pictures signified that both of them were on their way to shooting the fourth season of The Boys. The fact that Starr captioned these pictures with, "Travel time…Wonder what that means…" added to the fan's suspicion.

Karl Urban, who plays Billy Butcher in The Boys, revealed in an interview that the filming for season 4 was supposed to begin in August. He added, "So I'm getting back, getting my Butcher back on, and I can't wait. It's a fun gang to play with, we work hard and play hard, and I can't wait to see where they take the characters from where we leave them at the end of this season."

The Boys new cast members

It has been confirmed that Susan Heyward, who is best known for her role in Orange Is The New Black, and Valorie Curry from The Tick will be joining the cast of The Boys for season 4. Susan is set to play the role of Sister Sage, and Valorie will play Firecracker.

Eric Kripke announced this on Twitter by writing, “These new Supes are some of the best & craziest ever written for #TheBoys. You are going to love them. And by love, I mean be absolutely horrified & a tiny bit nauseous. WELCOME TO THE FAMILY YOU GUYS." Kripke also confirmed that Cameron Crovetti will now be a series regular.

