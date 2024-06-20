The Boys Season 4: Is Frenchie Bisexual?

The Boys season 4 has revealed that Frenchie, a key member of Billy Butcher's anti-Vought vigilantes, is bisexual. Frenchie, a hired gun with a history of mistakes, is haunted by his past and has a strong heart. His relationship with Kimiko, played by Karen Fukuhara, is a highlight of their story, but they split by the end of season 3.

In The Boys season 4, Frenchie and Kimiko form a platonic co-worker dynamic, while she explores a romantic relationship with Colin Hauser. Despite their sexual connection, Frenchie hesitates to pursue a full-blown romantic relationship due to her past job as a killer for Colin's family. The show references Frenchie's bisexuality multiple times before the plot, highlighting her past and her reluctance to embark on a romantic journey.

The Boys previously suggested that Frenchie is bisexual

The Boys began with references to Frenchie's bisexuality, and revealed that he is now dating Colin after dating Kimiko. The series also hinted at his romantic relationship with Jay. In season 2, The Boys delves into Frenchie's past, highlighting his time as a hired gun and criminal with Jay and weapons supplier Cherie. Jay's death seems particularly devastating to Frenchie.

While tasked with following The Lamplighter for Butcher's team, Frenchie receives a frantic call from Cherie, who explains that Jay is dying from an overdose. Instead of completing the mission at hand, Frenchie rushes to Jay's side.

Later, he explains that Jay passed away after another overdose. Throughout the show's recollection of Frenchie's past criminal dealings, it's heavily implied that he was romantically involved with Jay and Cherie. The Boys never outright states that the trio had a polyamorous relationship, but the subtext is very much there for viewers to pick up on.

Frenchie's queerness is evident in his actions, feelings, and comments, including his relationship with Jay and his desire for a more gender-inclusive array of strippers at a bachelor party for Mother's Milk's. Frenchie also encourages Mother's Milk to be more open-minded about Love Sausage. The signs of his bisexuality were present before season 4, indicating his desire to come out.

The Boys' portrayal of Frenchie's relationship with Colin is refreshing as it treats the relationship as any other, adding complexity to their shared past. The show's explicit focus on Colin and Frenchie's queerness marks the first time viewers have considered Frenchie's queerness.

This clear-cut narrative is powerful for viewers who see themselves reflected in Frenchie, allowing them to appreciate the complexity of their shared past.

A brief about the character, Frenchie

Despite his troubled past, Frenchie is an extremely empathetic character, and cares very deeply for the well-being of his allies. He also proves to be the most intelligent member of the group, with the widest skill-set. He is a multi-talented criminal with knowledge of many criminal endeavors, whether it's producing drugs, smuggling weapons, breaking and entering, break-ins and lying to authorities. He's so talented at the latter that he was able to flawlessly fool Homelander, despite his great power.

Frenchie seems to be psychedelics enthusiast, as when Hughie is panicking about keeping Translucent as a prisoner, Frenchie offers him an LSD/MDMA cocktail to calm his nerves. In his spare time he seems to enjoy baking pastries and other French dishes and is stable enough to coach Kimiko.

As a gunrunner, Frenchie is very familiar with firearms. He killed a Sage Grove Center security guard with his suppressed pistol, and he even dual-wielded handguns against Stormfront. Frenchie has some skill in fighting, as he was able to land a punch on Mother's Milk in the mall, before being on the receiving of one himself. He also knows how to use a knife.

He killed Mikhail Petrov by decapitating him with his minivan door, and he also killed a witness. During the five years he worked for Little Nina, he completed 23 contracts. During that period, he killed her cousin Kolya despite sustaining three gunshot wounds, and he also instigated a bar fight in a pub on Sopelana Beach on the Basque Coast, defeating two men.

