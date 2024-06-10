The Boys Season 4: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Hints His Character's Insane Motives; Says He's 'Super F—ing Excited'

Actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan will make his debut in the fourth season of the superhero satire series, The Boys on Prime Video. However, he is keeping quiet about his role. In an exclusive IGN Live video, Morgan talked about his part but it was heavily censored. He said, "Me (his character) and Butcher, they go way back." This implies that there is a past between him and Butcher. Even though the censorship was just for fun, Morgan also hinted at an interesting storyline involving Butcher who has only got a few months to live.

Butcher’s fate and Homelander’s control

His precarious condition resulted from his consumption of Compound V while battling with Homelander in the previous season. Antony Starr will return as Homelander this season, being again portrayed as the leading villain. He is currently facing charges for killing one of Starlight’s fans and wants The Seven to be gods full of wrath.

According to Starr in an interview, Homelander's actions are driven by a desperate need for connection and selfishness in wanting his son to have something left behind when he is gone. All these traits reveal a much darker side of him.

A diabolical duo and an expanding universe

Butcher remains an ambiguous character while his connection with Morgan is strikingly interesting. Their dynamism is outlined on season 4 promotional posters where they are referred to as Two peas in a diabolical pod. Eric Kripke's series had not just Jensen Ackles playing Soldier Boy but also Supernatural actor Jared Padalecki whose show Walker recently ended its run. Kripke even mentioned that Jared Padalecki could come into play after Walker’s cancellation.

Advertisement

Since then, The Boys has given birth to many spin-offs including Gen V which focuses on college life and The Boys Presents: Diabolical, an animated anthology series among others. Another spinoff, The Boys: Mexico, was greenlit last year. Although Gen V lost actor Chance Perdomo, they have already begun shooting the show’s sophomore season.

Season 4 premiere

On June 13th, Amazon Prime Video will air The Boys Season 4 premiere. It looks like it will be a great ride with Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s mysterious character and the ongoing showdown between Butcher and Homelander this season.

ALSO READ: ‘Go Watch Something Else': The Boys Showrunner Eric Kipke Claps Back At Show Being Dubbed 'Woke'