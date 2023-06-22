The Boys Season 4: Release date, cast, episode number and more; Everything about the superhero TV series

The Boys is all set to release its brand new season 4 very soon. Debuting in 2019, the American TV series has garnered huge popularity among young fans. Now, season 4 is a highly anticipated one. As we know, The Boys is a TV series adaptation of a famous comic book of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. The journey of the series to reach where it is now was not really smooth. From creative differences between the crew and the studios to leaving the project halfway, The Boys has faced a lot and finally, it has reached season 4 after exciting three seasons in the past. Wondering about the release date, episode number, cast, and plot of The Boys season 4? Here is everything we know about the TV series.

Release date of The Boys season 4

Fans of The Boys need to wait a bit longer as the release date has not been officially released. However, FanSided.com reported that season 4 will be released sometime at the end of 2023.

The Boys season 4 cast

The cast of The Boys includes most of the previous members of the series along with five new members in the boat. As for the returning members, Karl Urban will continue as William ‘Billy’ Butcher. Jack Quaid will be the same as Hugh ‘Hughie’ Campbell Jr. Antony Starr will act as John/Homelander as he did for the last season and actor Jensen Ackles will be playing the role of Soldier Boy.

Along with them, the returning cast includes Erin Moriarty as Annie January/Starlight. Actor Jessie T. Usher will be continuing as Reggie Franklin/A-Train. Apart from them, actors Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, Cameron Crovetti, Valorie Curry, and Susan Heyward will be seen playing their respective roles.

On the other, the list of new members of The Boys includes Simon Pegg as Hugh Campbell Sr., along with Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Rosemarie DeWitt, Rob Benedict, and Elliot Knight in significant roles.

How many episodes will be there in the season 4?

Created by Eric Kripke, The Boys season 4 will consist of 8 episodes in total just like the previous seasons. According to a report in FanSided, the name of the first episode of season 4 is Department of Dirty Tricks.

Where can you watch season 4?

Once it is released, The Boys season 4 can be watched on Prime Video as it's an exclusive Amazon Original Series. You can stream the other three seasons while awaiting season 4.

Story of The Boys

The Boys tells a story of a universe where there are superpowered individuals who are recognized as ‘heroes’ by native people. They work for Vought International. It is a powerful corporation that markets them. The story showcases two groups - one is the Seven which is a superhero-corrupted team of Vought, and the other is the Boys who try to bring Vought’s team down. The leader of the Boys is Billy Butcher and the Seven is led by Homelander.

Meanwhile, the story of season 3 ended with the reconciliation of Homelander and Ryan. Homelander has committed murder for attacking Ryan.

