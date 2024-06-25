The Boys Season 4 Tease Gen V Crossover In New Rushes Of Episode 5; DEETS Inside

While the latest season of The Boys Season 4 is already making its fans bewildered, there is a lot to come in the soon-to-be-released episodes. The latest video of the series depicts some amazing scenes with a greeting from The Boys’ spinoff Gen V characters. While there’s a lot about the mindblowing series already blasting on the TV screens, its showrunner Erik Kripke also has some words to share.

The Boys Season 4 Episode 5 to be a Gen V crossover?

Amazon Prime Video is back with bloody games, ruthless action, and an epic story. While the makers of the series have been able to impress its fans in the first four episodes of the superhero series, they have something great that has not yet been revealed.

A new video shared on the official X account of The Boys gives a look at the heavy things that are set to step in. In the short clip, now available on social media, we see that Homelander is giving a great speech. However, that’s not it.

Inside the Vought Tower, two surprising guests happen to be around the Seven. They are none other than Sam and Cate from Gen V. Along with the two characters from the spin-off, portrayed by Asa Germann and Maddie Philips, a mention of the virus that was introduced in Gen V can also be heard.

However, further in the video, we are then introduced to the barn animals, a sheep to be precise. They are injected with either Compound V or Temporary V, due to which they can now fly, while also having sharp teeth.

On top of that, they seem to have a bloodlust. Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe could even notice a poke as The Deep is noticed to talk about Phase 7-19 of the VCU, that too at the V52 Expo.

Erik Kripke about The Boys

The show's creator Erik Kripke has been impressed with the performance delivered by Anthony Starr as Homelander. The creator has mentioned that the antagonist of The Boys has delivered a chilling portrayal of the superhero with the mind of a maniac.

Further talking about the series, Kripke has mentioned that there will be occasional cameos from the spin-off, however, there seem to be no plans for a full team-up.

The creator has maintained that although they exist in the same universe, fans of both series should enjoy each series independently, with no need to “watch both of them to understand the other one."

