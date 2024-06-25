The Boys Season 4: What Is Project Odessa? Homelander Connection Explained

The Boys' fourth season has been a thrilling ride, with characters like Billy Butcher fighting for their lives and Homelander experiencing a mid-life crisis. In the fourth episode, Homelander visits his childhood Vought lab, resulting in a new state of savagery. He arrives with an ice cream cake and smiles, but it quickly turns violent as he seeks revenge on those who mistreated him.

What is the Project Odessa?

Homelander finds a bulletin board at Vought, containing newspaper clippings and photos. A Vought memo references the "ODESSA" initiative, sent by Barbara Findley. The memo emphasizes Project Odessa as a high-security project of the strictest confidence, without providing any information about its nature.

The memo was sent as a warning against bringing confidential materials outside the lab and reminding people of non-disclosure agreements signed about it. It threatens termination and litigation for non-compliance.

The memo serves as a serious cautionary message, explicitly stating that social media should not be used to disclose confidential information. It also highlights that Project Odessa is a recent project and not something from the past.

After eyeing the memo, Homelander enters the facility and is greeted by a group of lab workers, many of whom worked with him as a child. It can only be inferred that this is the tight group tasked with working on Project Odessa as well, under the tutelage of Barbara. Since Homelander immediately asks for Barbara by name, she was clearly leading the project when he was a kid, too.

Project Odessa raises questions about the possibility of breeding a new Homelander, controlling the existing one, or developing a virus that could kill or subdue Homelander. The exact nature of Project Odessa remains unclear, but it suggests the scientists are diligently working on something.

Vought may be preparing for the next generation of Supes by recognizing their limitations in Homelander. They also planned to betray Soldier Boy, knowing he would take over, but instead, he was captured by the Russians and used as a guinea pig for decades.

The motive to replace Homelander is certainly there, especially considering he didn’t quite turn out as planned. So, Project Odessa may be putting this plan in motion. Project Odessa could even be a plan to prepare for Ryan’s arrival, putting him through the same trauma they did Homelander to prep him for taking over The Seven and being the Homelander they had hoped to get.

It’s also believable that a new Homelander that isn’t Ryan already exists and is being tested in that lab as part of Project Odessa. In the comics, Black Noir is a Homelander clone, so the TV series could follow this story using a different character altogether.

Origin of Project Odessa

The name Odessa, meaning exile, may refer to a project created in honor of Frederick Vought, a Nazi who fled Germany during World War II. The organization was known for its escape plans, aiming to escape legal repercussions. The project's deeper meaning suggests that someone created it in his honor, indicating a potential connection to the Nazi escape plan.

Stormfront, a self-professed Nazi, supported the movement of Vought, who died in Season 3. She may have started the project before her death, and the others continued to see it through. Stormfront saw Vought's flaws and tasked him with creating an improved version to keep her husband's plans alive.

Project Odessa is a project that traces back to Homelander, a character who was created by Vought psychologists. Barbara, a scientist, aims to correct the mistakes made in handling Homelander, particularly his deep-seated desire for love and approval. However, she acknowledges that this desire is beyond science and cannot be fixed, and she must start over.

If so, Project Odessa could be an attempt to create a new Homelander who is dangerous but also logical, moral, and just. He would be less insecure and needy but also confident yet obedient. As the last person standing now that Homelander has killed the others on the team, Barbara could be an integral part of the puzzle.

Whatever Project Odessa is, she’s the key to its success or demise. What that means for Homelander remains to be seen, but chances are, fans will get to see it play out eventually.

