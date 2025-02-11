The Boys Season 4: Will Queen Maeve Return Or Is She Dead? Here's What We Know

The Boys has given us a lot of superheroes, but there are only a few who the audience liked personally, one of which happens to be Queen Maeve. The character was deeply rooted in wellness and care, unlike others who used their powers for violence and threats.

The superhero character whose real name happens to be Maggie Shaw was seen being killed during the final battle of the show’s season 3. However, to everyone’s surprise, the viewers noticed that she was alive, however, she was without powers.

While the audience didn't see Maeve in the fourth season of The Boys, fans can expect to see her in the final and season 5. Talking to Variety back in the year 2022, the showrunner of The Boys, Eric Kripke, shed light on why it was important to have Queen Maeve removed, while also stating, "I don't think The Boys will end without Maeve showing up again."

The showrunner has mentioned that Queen Maeve had to be out of the picture so that Annie’s Starlight could get the position of a hero.

The absence of Queen Maeve will surely push Annie further into chaos, ultimately giving the character her own arc of becoming a responsible superhero. However, even if Queen Maeve is back, there is no way she could help Annie as a mentor being a superhero, as she had lost all her powers after trying to save The Boys from a detonating Soldier Boy.

While the next season of The Boys is being worked on tirelessly, Eric Kripke strongly believes that Queen Maeve will make a return at some point.

For those who do not know, the next season will close the series. Queen Maeve is portrayed by Dominique McElligott, while the other characters, Soldier Boy is played by Jensen Ackles, alongside Tony Starr’s Homelander, Erin Moriarty’s Annie, and more.